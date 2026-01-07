Bob Ryan's Shaman Of The Mountain Brings Mystery And Myth To The Modern Reader

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A lyrical, high-stakes novel of wilderness, myth, and the choices that define us"

URLink Print & Media is proud to announce the publication of Shaman of the Mountain, a new novel by acclaimed storyteller Bob Ryan. Set against a rugged mountain landscape where old beliefs still whisper through the pines, the book follows a reluctant seeker drawn into a world of ancestral rites, hidden truths, and a mystery as ancient as the stone itself.

In Shaman of the Mountain, Ryan crafts a story that balances atmospheric suspense with spiritual depth. When a troubled outsider arrives in an isolated highland community, a series of uncanny events pulls them toward a reclusive shaman known for healing, prophecy, and a past that refuses to stay buried. What begins as curiosity becomes a reckoning as the mountain reveals its secrets, forcing the protagonist to confront grief, identity, and the price of knowing.

Readers will find a richly immersive experience, where nature is not merely a setting but a living presence, both protector and judge. Ryan's prose moves with the rhythm of ritual, blending folklore with human vulnerability and page-turning tension. The result is a novel that speaks to fans of mystical thrillers, literary adventure, and character-driven stories about transformation.

Early reviews praise the book's vivid world-building and emotional resonance:



“A haunting, beautifully paced tale where every chapter feels like stepping deeper into mist and meaning.” - The Highlands Review

“Bob Ryan writes with the conviction of a fireside legend, delivering mystery, heart, and a mountain that feels alive.” - North Ridge Literary Journal “An unforgettable fusion of suspense and spirit. This one stays with you long after the final page.” - Riverstone Book Notes

Shaman of the Mountain is now available in print and select online channels.

About the Author







The oldest of nine children, Bob Ryan was born and raised in Pacific County Washington in 1940. During High School Bob got up at five-thirty every morning and delivered papers. He graduated from South Bend High School. After four years in the Air Force, Bob Worked as a deck hand, shake splitter and packer, fern picker, bark peeler, logger, police officer, private detective, and restaurant manager. For twenty-five years he owned and operated a Cafe in downtown Raymond Washington while being involved in the community in both politics and volunteer work and his wife Bonnie live in their modest four-acre country home in the outskirts of town, and both are active in the community and volunteer at the local food bank. From opinion columns in the local newspaper to novels, Bob loves to write and writes to relax. So far, he has completed twenty-five novels.