Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Begins 2026 On The Back Of Sustained Expansion In Electronic Monitoring Contracts Throughout 2025



The company has added more than 30 U.S. electronic monitoring contracts since mid-2024, entering 15 new states, finishing 2025 with an important North Carolina service provider agreement marking SuperCom's first deployment in that state.

Record nine-month profitability in 2025 provided operational flexibility to support new deployments.

International deployments, complementing the company's growing U.S. footprint. SuperCom's PureSecurity(TM) platform underpins its offender monitoring and domestic violence prevention offerings.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, is beginning the new year with momentum built over an extended period of contract wins and geographic expansion in the electronic monitoring (“EM”) market. The company spent much of 2024 and 2025 broadening its presence across U.S. jurisdictions while maintaining an established international footprint in EMEA and North America.

That trajectory continued into late December, when SuperCom announced a new electronic monitoring service provider partnership in North Carolina, its first deployment in the state ( ). The agreement marked the company's 16th new U.S. service provider partnership and its...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN