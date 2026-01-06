Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE And FT Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) and may include paid advertising.



LaFleur Minerals Inc., a Canadian near-term gold producer, just closed its upsized, fully subscribed LIFE offering and FT offering, raising gross proceeds of over $6.9 million, funding the restart of its key asset the Beacon Gold Mill.

The company is moving quickly to capitalize on its unique processing opportunities offered by its Beacon Gold Mill, and the overall strength of the gold market. LaFleur now anticipates 2026 as an especially significant year, both for the company's shareholders and for firmly establishing LaFleur's position as the newest gold producer in Canada's Abitibi belt.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0), a Canadian gold exploration and development company has reached a pivotal milestone after closing a significant financing intended to fund the restart of its gold mill. With these funds, LaFleur will further advance its district-scale Swanson Gold Project in Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and progress towards the near-term restart of gold production at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill, remaining bullish about the gold market, and the company's standing compared to its peers. Just last month, the company announced an upsizing of its investment opportunity due to high demand for the offering, allowing it to now fund restart activities to launch gold production at its Beacon Gold Mill, first aiming to process the 10,000-20,000 metric tons (“mt”) of mineralized stockpiles remaining on site.

Back in November, LaFleur also made significant progress on its district-scale Swanson Gold Project, having kicked off a confirmation drilling program. The move was intended to bring it closer to near-term gold production and provide it with substantial valuation upside. It also helped validate historical...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company, and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

