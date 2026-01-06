Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details:
- Date: Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871 Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 4551083 Webcast: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Webcast
A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO's Investor Relations website.
Connect with PECO
For additional information, please visit
Follow PECO on:
X at
Facebook at
Instagram at ; and
Find PECO on LinkedIn at
About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2025, PECO managed 328 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 25 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.
PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Investors:
Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations
(513) 692-3399, ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment