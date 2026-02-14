Security, Development Must Go Hand In Hand To Safeguard Arunachal Frontier: Guv Parnaik

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday stressed that to effectively counter emerging threats and ensure deterrence, stability and lasting control along the state's sensitive frontier, security, development, diplomacy and community empowerment must progress simultaneously through a whole-of-nation approach.

Addressing the seminar on 'Arunachal Pradesh – India's Dynamic Frontier', the Governor presented a comprehensive overview of Arunachal Pradesh, its people, unique dynamics, and the challenges along its borders, while also highlighting the State's developmental progress and outlining a future roadmap.

Sharing his perspectives through the twin lenses of security and development, the Governor observed that the two are deeply intertwined in a frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh. One cannot progress without the other.

He described Arunachal Pradesh as a strategic buffer as well as a land of immense human, cultural, and economic potential. The Governor said that along the borders with Myanmar and Bhutan, culture and security intersect in complex ways.

The India-Myanmar border cuts through forests and hills and remains socially open; this openness sustained livelihoods and ties under the Free Movement Regime (FMR) but also created vulnerabilities, as insurgent groups exploited the routes, he pointed out.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) said that this situation prompted India to review the FMR to rebalance tradition and security. He further said that along the northern frontier, Chinese strategy is deliberate and long-term, extending across the Line of Actual Control from Ladakh to the eastern sector. China applies calibrated pressure by building border-proximate infrastructure, creating dual-use“border settlements,” and renaming places to shape narratives.

Advocating a 'Whole-of-Nation Approach', the Governor stressed that the State's challenges, whether external threats or internal developmental gaps, require a unified and coordinated response from all stakeholders. He said that by ensuring robust security, fostering economic growth, and leveraging technological advancements, India's sovereignty and prosperity can be further strengthened.

The Governor said that the resilience of the people living in border areas, coupled with sustained efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development, will firmly establish Arunachal Pradesh as a strategic powerhouse and emerging economic hub.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1080 km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan.

Strengthening security, the Governor said, ensures stability and confidence, while inclusive development brings opportunity, dignity, and resilience to the people. Together, these forces shape Arunachal's present and will define its future as a strong, secure, and vibrant pillar of the nation, he said.

The Governor further stated that the state is witnessing a transformative phase, aligning its development trajectory with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He highlighted the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh's location in advancing India's Act East Policy by fostering connectivity and trade with Southeast Asia.

Complimenting the Dao Division for organising the timely and significant two-day seminar, the Governor noted that the theme is especially relevant in today's evolving security environment, more so for a frontier State like Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised that such platforms are vital for informed dialogue, meaningful reflection, and the exchange of forward-looking ideas.

He appreciated the participation of distinguished intellectuals, defence experts, and veterans who have served in the region, alongside the participants from Arunachal Pradesh.

Former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, speaking at the seminar, addressed operational realities and the broad contours of countering Chinese strategic design.

Former GOC and current Director General of Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd), highlighted China's designs along the Arunachal Pradesh border and their strategic implications.

Former civil servant and Indian Ambassador Phunchok Stobdan examined Arunachal–Tibet linkages, culture, and their wider historical contours, while writer, military historian, and filmmaker Shiv Kunal Verma spoke on flora, fauna, eco-tourism, and the region's latent potential.

The seminar also saw participation from Vijay Swami, Director of RIWARCH, Group Captain Mohonto Panging (Retd), Prof Jumyir Basar, and Prof Ashan Riddi from Rajiv Gandhi University, along with former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Ramesh Negi. The two-day seminar was held at Headquarters 2 Mountain Division at Dinjanon in Assam's Dibrugarh district on February 13-14.