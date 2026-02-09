403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Detains Three Top Reformist Leaders
(MENAFN) Iranian authorities detained three prominent opposition figures Sunday, including the leader of the nation's Reform Front coalition, on accusations of constitutional violations, domestic media outlets reported.
Azar Mansouri, who heads the Reform Front, was apprehended alongside Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, the coalition's political committee chief, and Mohsen Aminzadeh, who previously served as deputy foreign minister.
Security forces leveled charges against the trio for "taking positions against the constitution" and "coordinating with enemy propaganda."
The Reform Front publicly acknowledged the arrests through an official statement published on X, the social media platform owned by the American technology company.
Mansouri assumed leadership of the Reform Front in 2023 after Behzad Nabavi stepped down, citing the completion of his two-year tenure and advanced age.
The coordinated arrests mark a significant escalation in the government's crackdown on reformist political movements, raising concerns about the narrowing space for opposition voices in the Islamic Republic.
Azar Mansouri, who heads the Reform Front, was apprehended alongside Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, the coalition's political committee chief, and Mohsen Aminzadeh, who previously served as deputy foreign minister.
Security forces leveled charges against the trio for "taking positions against the constitution" and "coordinating with enemy propaganda."
The Reform Front publicly acknowledged the arrests through an official statement published on X, the social media platform owned by the American technology company.
Mansouri assumed leadership of the Reform Front in 2023 after Behzad Nabavi stepped down, citing the completion of his two-year tenure and advanced age.
The coordinated arrests mark a significant escalation in the government's crackdown on reformist political movements, raising concerns about the narrowing space for opposition voices in the Islamic Republic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment