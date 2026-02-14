New India Possible Only With New Tripura, Engineers Key To State's Growth: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Feb 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that engineers are vital partners in the overall development of the state and play a decisive role in shaping a“New Tripura,” which in turn is essential for building a“New India.”

The Chief Minister said that apart from discharging their professional responsibilities with dedication, engineers are also actively involved in social activities, while government development projects are implemented largely based on their technical expertise.

Saha made these remarks while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp organised on the occasion of the sixth biennial conference of the Association of Service Engineers of Tripura at the Sukanta Academy auditorium here.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said:“There is no religion in work, and there is no party in work -- and that is how it should be. Trust is built through organisation. Earlier, long lists for employee transfers were prepared selectively, which hindered development in the state. After our government came to power, priority has been given to work.”

He said that within just one year, projects worth around Rs 1,300 crore have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid, and such developmental activities are continuing on a regular basis.“These works are implemented with the support of engineers, as everything today depends on technology. Engineers must place greater emphasis on adopting state-of-the-art technologies,” Saha added.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to continuously enhance the skills of engineers and promote innovative thinking, assuring that the state government would extend all necessary support in this direction.“Whether it is the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the National Hydrology Mission, the PRASAD project or road construction, development in every sector is not possible without engineers. All works must be completed within stipulated timelines and should be of such quality that people remember them for a lifetime,” he said.

Saha further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly spoken about building a New India.“In that context, New India will be possible only if there is a New Tripura. The government has great expectations from engineers in this mission. The implementation of development projects depends on your efforts. You are the craftsmen of building the state, the nation and the future,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, General Secretary of the engineers' body Sona Ranjan Debbarma, Chairman of the organising committee Laxman Sarkar and other senior members and leaders were present as distinguished guests at the event.