Bhavana Returns To Malayalam Cinema With Thriller 'Anomie'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Last weekend marked a significant moment for South Indian cinema as actress Bhavana Menon returned to the big screen in her first-ever Malayalam suspense thriller. Titled Anomie: The Equation of Death, the film sees Bhavana share screen space with yesteryears' heartthrob Rahman, alongside Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu and Arjun Lal in pivotal roles.

A familiar face across Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu cinema, Bhavana has built a career spanning over two decades, known for her emotionally grounded performances and strong female characters. In 2017, she took a five-year break from films following an abduction case that led to legislative changes aimed at improving safety for women in the film industry.

She returned to the screen in recent years and was last seen in the Tamil horror film The Door, which released in March 2025. In 2018, she married Kannada film producer Naveen.

With Anomie, Bhavana takes on a darker, more intense role and also steps into a new phase of her career by turning producer for the first time under her banner Bhavana Film Productions, alongside Panorama Films, Blitzkrieg Films and APK Cinemas.

She plays Zaara Philip, a sharp forensic analyst whose life revolves around her brother, Ziyan. When he goes missing, her world begins to unravel, pushing her to extreme lengths in search of the truth.

Khaleej Times caught up with Bhavana and director Riyas Marath when the team was in Dubai last week to promote the film. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us how Anomie happened.

Bhavana: Thriller is my favorite genre to watch and read but I have never done a thriller in Malayalam. When I heard the story, I really liked it. I asked to read the script and had some suggestions. Riyas was receptive to it and there was space for a healthy discussion. The character and the story really struck me. That is the main reason I agreed to do the movie. The shoot of a thriller was a really different experience. There is always an air of seriousness during the shoot.

Riyas: I was a writer and co-wrote the script for the Malayalam film Sapthamasree Thaskaraha. It took me ten years to make my directorial debut because I wanted to be thorough. I did not have anyone in mind when I was writing Anomie. After writing, when I was discussing who to narrate the story to, Bhavana's name came up. I had watched a reel of hers on Instagram, and I felt like she could be a good Zaara Philip. The shoot for Anomie began in 2023 and finished in 2025. There were few lengthy schedules of shooting, which were completed across locations in Kochi, Kodaikanal, Mumbai and Pollachi, among other locations.

How did you decide to become a producer?

Bhavana: I did not go into the movie wanting to be a producer. After the first schedule, I saw parts of the work, and I was really impressed. That is when I stepped in to partly produce the film. It obviously adds another layer of stress to the whole process. I am more involved in the movie, but I am quite enjoying it. I haven't decided whether I want to continue producing or not.

How do you select your roles? Have you become choosier in recent times?

Bhavana: I was always choosy. I have never done a role which I didn't like. There are a lot of films that I have said no to because I didn't identify with the character. Some roles which I had to turn down due to date issues, I have regretted, but I firmly believe in destiny. So I believe those roles went to people who were meant to do it.

You have been in the Malayalam industry for 23 years now. Tell us about the journey.

Bhavana: I can't describe it in one word, not even one sentence. There were a lot of ups and downs and a lot of unexpected developments. But I don't have anything to complain about. This journey made me who I am. If I could do it all over again, I would change a lot of things that I did in my career. There were some wrong decisions and wrong managers that I regret. If I could, I would change that.

The movie industry has also changed a lot in these 23 years. When I started off, there were these regular formulas of a hero, heroine, and villain. That has changed. Stories have become more realistic, and audiences are open to more complex plots with surprises.

I want to go further in this journey and do a lot more good roles and characters, but it is not in my hands. For me, the definition of success has also changed over the years. Now, success means being happy and content.



