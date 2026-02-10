Phantom Chat Under Scrutiny After $264K Address Poisoning Loss

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A phishing episode tied to a wallet's built-in chat feature has intensified scrutiny over crypto UX safety after an investor lost roughly $264,000 in Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC). Blockchain investigator ZachXBT traced a transfer of 3.5 WBTC from address 0x85c to 0x4b7, a move flagged by Nansen as originating from a high-balance account. The pattern aligns with address poisoning, a phishing technique that leverages a user's transaction history to coax them into sending funds, without ever compromising private keys.

Security researchers describe how address poisoning exploits the user's own activity. scammers seed small, inconspicuous transactions and rely on victims copying the attacker's address from their own transaction history to complete a transfer. This approach can bypass traditional key-management defenses because it relies on social engineering and familiarity with prior activity rather than overt key theft. In this case, the incident is linked to Phantom Chat, a messaging feature that Phantom had rolled out to support communications around tokens, perpetual futures and prediction pages as of December 23.

Phantom's decision to enable chat functionalities came with a caveat that security will always be a balancing act between convenience and risk. The unfolding incident prompted calls from prominent figures in the crypto space for stronger wallet protections. Changpeng Zhao, Binance 's co-founder, has previously urged wallet developers to build guardrails that can detect poison addresses and block or filter suspicious receiving addresses. In a December post, Zhao argued that“All wallets should simply check if a receiving address is a 'poison address,' and block the user. This is a blockchain query.” The sentiment echoes a broader push within the industry to harden on-chain interfaces against social-engineering exploits rather than relying solely on private-key security.

Public guidance from security researchers is unequivocal: users should treat unsolicited tokens or NFTs with suspicion and avoid clicking on links in paid ads or social media posts promising free airdrops. Phantom itself has encouraged best practices, including caution around unfamiliar tokens and the importance of not following links from untrusted messages. The conversation reflects a wider consensus that wallet UX must evolve to reduce friction while increasing visibility into potential threats.

Security researchers at Hacken emphasized the need for a single source of truth for recipient addresses, such as a trusted address book or verified contact list. Their Extractor team highlighted a recent Ether (ETH ) address-poisoning case involving a Galaxy Digital-linked wallet earlier in January, underscoring that risk is not limited to consumer wallets but can reach institutional-grade participants as well. The takeaway is straightforward: pre-transaction risk checks and address-similarity detection should be integral to wallet UX, not optional add-ons.

Blockchain investigators also note that the attack vector often hinges on how users perceive and respond to a transaction history. The attacker's strategy is to plant a narrative around a normal-looking transfer history and rely on the victim's muscle memory to copy an address. The practical implication is that even a seemingly benign interface-such as a messaging feature linked to transaction activity-can become a liability if it does not incorporate safeguards for suspicious activity. To that end, several wallet developers are exploring pre-execution risk assessments that simulate a transfer before it is signed, offering a“firewall-style” preview that shows how a transaction would unfold under current conditions.

In the landscape of protective tools, a number of wallets have started to position themselves as bulwarks against address-poisoning. Rabby Wallet, Zengo Wallet and Phantom Wallet are cited in industry discussions as examples of systems that could incorporate more aggressive pre-approval checks or blocking logic for suspicious sending or receiving addresses. The emphasis remains on practical risk controls that can be applied without derailing user experience, as opposed to cumbersome, opaque security prompts that users routinely dismiss.

Adding to the urgency, Phantom had already signaled that it would expand its live-chat capabilities and integration points across its product line. The company's communications around the feature-intended to facilitate interactions around tokens, perpetuals and predictions-illustrate the dual-use reality of on-chain messaging tools: they can improve user engagement while creating new vectors for social-engineering exploits if not paired with robust protective logic.

Cybersecurity experts stress that ongoing user education must be complemented by on-chain safeguards. Deddy Lavid, CEO of the blockchain security firm Cyvers, told Cointelegraph that true protection will require proactive, pre-transaction checks, along with mechanisms that detect address similarity and warn users before they sign. Some experts even advocate real-time simulation tools that map out the exact path a transaction would take, allowing users to spot anomalies before funds leave their control.

As the community weighs these proposals, the industry continues to monitor patterns of address-poisoning activity and the effectiveness of new wallet security features. The core objective is simple: reduce the chance that a victim will be swayed by a plausible-looking history while preserving the ease of sending funds that makes wallets appealing in the first place. This balance is particularly delicate given the rapid pace of wallet features and the growing prevalence of in-app messaging around DeFi positions, NFTs and other on-chain assets.

Why it matters

The incident shines a light on a persistent paradox in crypto: wallets must be both user-friendly and secure in a space where risk is often social rather than purely technical. Phishing via address poisoning exploits how people interact with their own transaction histories, making it a difficult problem to solve with keys alone. If providers do not incorporate preemptive checks or clear warnings, vulnerable users may repeatedly fall for scams that rely on ordinary activity becoming an attack vector.

From an investor perspective, the episode underscores the importance of risk-aware wallet design. Even as institutions experiment with DeFi and cross-chain activities, the fundamentals of secure onboarding-address whitelists, verified contact lists and context-rich warnings-become critical differentiators. The push for better UX does not imply lax security; rather, it requires smarter, more transparent protection that users can understand at a glance while maintaining the speed and convenience of today's wallets.

For builders, the moment is a reminder that new features, such as in-app chat, must come with consequence-focused security reviews, particularly around how transaction histories can be exploited. Governance and product teams at wallet projects are now under pressure to articulate clearly how new features mitigate risk and what autonomy users have to disable or customize these protections. In short, security-by-design considerations must be embedded into the roadmap, not retrofitted after a breach.

Finally, the broader market context remains relevant. As the crypto ecosystem expands with more complex products and increasingly interwoven DeFi layers, the incentives for attackers grow. Address-poisoning attacks are not going away; they are evolving with each new interface. The industry's response-transparent reporting, stronger UI safeguards, and user education-will shape the pace at which wallets regain user trust and sustain broader adoption.



In the context of ongoing on-chain risk management, the industry is likely to see a continued emphasis on user education, as well as practical protections baked into wallet software. The Phantom incident, by highlighting address-poisoning dynamics in a real-world scenario, may accelerate conversations about UX-first security controls-ideally without compromising the speed and accessibility that wallets offer today.

The broader market context remains one of cautious optimism as ecosystems pursue higher throughput and richer user experiences, while cybersecurity teams push back against evolving phishing techniques. As wallets experiment with new features and engagement tools, observers will be watching not only for security improvements but for how effectively these changes preserve a frictionless user journey.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.