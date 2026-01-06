Why Crypto-Treasury Stocks Are Plummeting Faster Than Their Assets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Is the“crypto treasury” strategy a double-edged sword for investors?

Recently, the crypto-treasury stock model has come under scrutiny as its performance during market downturns reveals significant vulnerabilities. While these stocks often provided lucrative exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets during bullish periods, their behavior during declines exposes inherent risks tied to their structure and investor sentiment.



Crypto-treasury stocks tend to outperform underlying assets during bull markets but suffer exaggerated losses in downturns.

Ownership in these stocks reflects corporate structures and management decisions, not direct crypto exposure.

Premiums in rising markets rapidly turn into discounts during declines, amplifying losses. Leverage and market mechanics exacerbate declines beyond those of underlying cryptocurrencies.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: crypto stocks, Bitcoin, Ether

Sentiment: Cautiously Bearish

Price impact: Negative, as declines in market sentiment lead to rapid devaluations of crypto-related equities

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Caution advised-investors should consider direct crypto ownership over leveraged, corporate structures during volatile periods.

Market context: These dynamics are unfolding amid broader macroeconomic uncertainties and increasing regulatory scrutiny in traditional markets.

Understanding the“Crypto Treasury” Strategy

Initially, many companies acquired Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to gain exposure through their treasury strategies, expecting this to enhance shareholder value. During bullish markets, these stocks often traded at a premium driven by expectations of efficient crypto acquisition and financial engineering. However, the relationship between stock prices and crypto values tends to deteriorate sharply during market sell-offs. For example, since October 2025, Bitcoin declined approximately 30%, while some crypto-related stocks plunged nearly 57%, illustrating the heightened volatility and risk.

This divergence stems from the fundamental difference between owning equity in a corporate entity versus holding crypto directly. Investors buy shares in companies that hold crypto, subject to management decisions, capital structure, and regulatory risks. Such ownership introduces leverage-companies often finance crypto holdings through debt or issuance, amplifying losses during downturns. When crypto prices fall, equity holders absorb the most significant part of the losses, often disproportionately.

Premiums, Discounts, and NAV Challenges

These stocks usually trade at a premium to their net asset value (NAV) during bullish periods because investors anticipate future growth, strategic acquisitions, or financial restructuring benefits. Conversely, during downturns, investor sentiment shifts, premiums evaporate, and shares can trade at discounts, exacerbating losses. As the market pessimism intensifies, share prices decline not only due to falling crypto prices but also because of shrinking valuation multiples and increased risk aversion.

This pattern is further intensified by the structure of the market, as crypto equities are less liquid than their underlying assets and sensitive to short-term speculative behavior. The use of debt and convertible securities also introduces leverage, leading to amplified losses during market stress. Furthermore, traditional stock market mechanics-such as lower liquidity, rapid risk-off trading, and options-driven volatility-deepen declines, fueling a cycle of disinvestment.

The Evolving Role of ETFs and Market Dynamics

Previously, crypto-treasury stocks served as proxies for institutional investors unable or unwilling to hold crypto directly. With the advent of regulated spot ETFs tracking Bitcoin and Ether, that role has diminished, offering more direct and less leveraged exposure. During risk-off periods, capital tends to flow from these proxy stocks into ETFs or exit the crypto market entirely, causing premiums to collapse more rapidly than before.

A case study is provided by the recent performance of Strategy, which, during market downturns since 2025, saw its stock drop far more sharply than Bitcoin itself-a consequence of declining NAV, premium compression, issuing dilution concerns, and risk aversion in equity markets.

Ultimately, these dynamics underscore the importance of understanding the comprehensive risks associated with crypto-treasury strategies-risks that become especially pronounced during periods of market stress and shifting investor sentiment.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.