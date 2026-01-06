Dubai Fountain Show To Flag Garden: 5 Free Events To Catch Before They End

New Year 2026 just passed, but the celebrations are nowhere near over. As cool winter air prevails in the country, UAE residents are in the ideal season to enjoy outdoor experiences with friends and family.

UAE is offering never-before-seen attractions, along with chances to win big when you shop. From concerts to light shows, here are five free events that visitors can make the most of.

1. Dubai Shopping Festival

UAE residents eagerly await the "discount time of the year", as Dubai Shopping Festival offers offers sales up to a whopping 90 per cent. The longest-running annual retail celebration is not just about sales, however.

Aptly called a shopping 'festival', DSF's drone shows, fireworks, and celebrities' performances brings together residents for multiple days of shopping and entertainment. Mall shoppers also have the chance to participate in mega raffles, and win prizes including a Nissan Patrol, Dh1 million in cash, and one million Blue Points.

The Dubai Shopping Festival will end on January 11.

2. New Year Dubai Fountain show

In the UAE, New Year celebrations is almost synonymous to Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain. The stunning fireworks and light shows dazzle visitors from all over the world.

As is custom, the world's tallest building surpasses itself every new year. This time, it did so with a jaw-dropping feat where Yasmina Sabah, a Lebanese music conductor, led an orchestra while she was suspended mid-air.

Dubai Fountain is giving residents an extra-special treat this year as the New Year celebrations do not stop on January 1, but extend all the way till January 7.

3. Flag Garden

As part of the celebrations for UAE Flag Day and UAE National Day, Umm Suqeim beach transforms into a sea of flags every year.

But the arrangement is not random - thousands of UAE flags lined up on the beach form aerial portraits of two leaders - Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

This year, the Flag Garden at an iconic Dubai beach can be seen till January 10.

4. Drone show at Bluewaters

Its lights, lights, and more lights at Bluewaters. Drones will take over the skies under the theme "Celebrations" above the bay between Bluewaters and The Beach JBR.

The aerial spectacle uses over a thousand drones, and Ain Dubai will be running a lighting show in parallel.

The drones will form Johnny Depp's iconic artwork The Bunnyman, and on January 10, special skydiver jumps will add to the excitement. The drone shows will take place daily until January 11.

5. Fireworks at Festival City

Every night, at 8.30pm, the skies will burst with colour as free fireworks light up Festival City. The stage will also showcase free live performances across music, dance and theatre.

Set against Dubai's immersive waterfront destination, the 38 non-stop days of entertainment will conclude on January 11.