Trump says it was “great honor” to speak with Colombia’s leader
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he had spoken with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, describing the conversation as a “great honor.” The call reportedly touched on drug trafficking and broader disputes between the two nations.
"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that preparations for the meeting are being coordinated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombia’s Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio, noting, "The meeting is expected to take place at the White House in Washington, D.C."
Petro, writing on social media, acknowledged disagreements with Trump’s perspective on US–Latin America relations. He suggested that a new “American alliance” could be built if South America’s clean energy potential were fully utilized, arguing that the region could supply 100% of the US energy matrix as part of efforts to “fight to stop the climate crisis.”
Petro warned against relying solely on oil, saying, “Using Latin America solely for oil would only lead to the destruction of international law and therefore to barbarism and a third world war.”
He proposed that a $500 billion US investment could unlock Latin America’s renewable energy capacity.
