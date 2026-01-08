Draft Competition Law Published For Public Feedback On 'Sharek'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move reflecting the government's commitment to transparency and participatory policymaking, a proposed draft law on the regulation of competition has been published for public consultation on the“Sharek” platform.

This comes in coordination between the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) and was announcemed on X platform.

Members of the public, businesses, and stakeholders are invited to review the draft law and submit their opinions and suggestions within a 10-day consultation period.

The feedback process aims to ensure that the legislation reflects practical realities, supports fair market practices, and balances the interests of businesses, consumers, and the national economy.

The draft law seeks to protect free and fair competition and combat monopolistic practices that may harm market dynamics. It applies to all establishments engaging in economic activity in local markets, as well as to practices that negatively affect competition within the state, regardless of whether such practices occur inside or outside the country.



One of the key provisions of the draft law is the establishment of a“Competition Protection Committee” within the ministry. The committee's formation, competencies, and procedures will be defined by a decision of the Council of Ministers, based on a proposal by the minister.

The committee will play a central role in overseeing competition-related matters and advising on legislation that may impact market competition or product pricing.

The draft also reaffirms that product prices should be determined by supply and demand, and the principles of free competition. It emphasises that price regulation under existing laws does not justify agreements, contracts, or abuse of dominant market positions that violate competition rules. Government entities will be required to seek the committee's opinion before issuing any legislation that could affect competition or restrict prices.

In addition, the proposed law prohibits anti-competitive agreements and practices, including price manipulation, restricting the flow of goods to markets, obstructing economic activity, unjustified product withholding, and limiting production, distribution, or services. It also addresses the abuse of dominant positions, such as excluding competitors, imposing artificial prices, or creating false shortages or surpluses.

To safeguard the public interest, the draft empowers the committee to impose temporary preventive measures in cases of suspected violations to avert imminent and irreparable harm to the economy, consumers, or affected sectors. Financial penalties are stipulated for non-compliance, including daily fines and substantial monetary sanctions proportionate to sales revenues or illicit profits gained.

By opening the draft competition law for public feedback, the concerned authorities aim to foster inclusive dialogue, enhance regulatory quality, and ensure that the final legislation supports a competitive, transparent, and sustainable economic environment. The consultation process underscores the importance of community participation in shaping laws that directly impact markets and consumers alike.