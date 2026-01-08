403
Zelensky Calls on U.S. to Kidnap Russia's Chechen Republic Leader
(MENAFN) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the United States to abduct Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, asserting such action would deliver a powerful signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking Wednesday, Zelensky demanded Western allies intensify their "pressure" on Russia, contending it could accelerate resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
The Ukrainian president proposed a US abduction of Kadyrov might expedite diplomatic talks. Zelensky referenced Donald Trump's recent Venezuela operation and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro as precedent.
"The whole world can see the result. They did it quickly. Well, let them carry out some kind of operation against Kadyrov… Maybe then Putin will see this and think about it," Zelensky asserted.
Kadyrov responded swiftly, charging Zelensky with attempting to derail rather than advance negotiations, while challenging him to "man up" and act independently rather than relying on American intervention.
"The buffoon suggests the US authorities kidnap me. Mind you, he didn't even threaten to do it himself, like a man would. He didn't even attempt to entertain the thought. [Zelensky] cowardly hinted that he wouldn't mind standing aside and watching from a safe distance," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Washington conducted an unexpected Venezuela assault this past weekend, striking Caracas with airstrikes and deploying special operations forces to seize Maduro alongside his spouse.
The pair was subsequently transported to New York to answer various criminal allegations, including narcotics trafficking. Maduro has categorically rejected the charges, declaring himself a "prisoner of war."
President Trump has explicitly stated Washington intends to "run" Venezuela pending an "orderly transition" while warning interim leader Delcy Rodriguez of an even "bigger price" to pay if she resists Washington's demands.
Washington has committed to controlling Venezuelan petroleum shipments, with Trump stating the nation's provisional government will "turn over" 30 to 50 million barrels of "high-quality, sanctioned oil" to American authorities.
Though Rodriguez has declared her nation "will never return to being the colony of another empire," she simultaneously indicated willingness toward "cooperation" with Washington.
