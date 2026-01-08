Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Misnad Meets Foreign Minister Of Cyprus

2026-01-08 01:01:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met in Nicosia yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus
H E Dr. Constantinos Kombos. They discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen them, particularly in the humanitarian and development fields, in addition to discussing prospects for coordination on issues of common interest, especially in Syria, the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine.

The Peninsula

