403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Sen. says Trump has authorized sanctions bill targeting Russia
(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has endorsed a bipartisan sanctions measure aimed at Russia.
“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham wrote on social media.
The legislation, according to Graham, would enable Trump to “punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil.” He described the timing as “well-timed,” noting that “Ukraine is making concessions for peace.”
Graham explained that the bill would provide Trump with significant leverage over nations such as China, India, and Brazil, pressuring them to halt purchases of discounted Russian oil that help fund Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.
“I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week,” he added.
“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham wrote on social media.
The legislation, according to Graham, would enable Trump to “punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil.” He described the timing as “well-timed,” noting that “Ukraine is making concessions for peace.”
Graham explained that the bill would provide Trump with significant leverage over nations such as China, India, and Brazil, pressuring them to halt purchases of discounted Russian oil that help fund Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.
“I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment