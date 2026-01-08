Member Of Rajesh Bawania Gang Arrested After Police Encounter In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) A member of the notorious Rajesh Bawania gang was arrested after being injured in an encounter with the police in Delhi's Bawana area, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which targeted members of the Rajesh Bawania gang, a criminal network that has remained on the radar of law enforcement agencies for a long time due to its involvement in serious offences.

During the action, police teams confronted Ankit Mann, a known associate of the Bawania gang. An exchange of fire followed, during which Mann sustained gunshot injuries.

After a brief but intense gunfight, the police managed to overpower and arrest him.

A resident of Bajitpur, Bawana, Maan faced multiple cases, including extortion, robbery, and Arms Act violations. He had previously absconded while on parole.

In the same encounter, one police officer also suffered a bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment and is currently under medical care.

Officials said his condition is stable and that further updates will be shared as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, another gunfight was reported from the Ghazipur area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, two criminals were arrested following an encounter in the area.

During the operation, one of the accused was shot in the leg and subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amin and Mohammad Danish, both residents of Jafrabad. Police said the duo were among the most wanted criminals in the area.

The police also recovered three pistols and 11 live cartridges from their possession.

In a similar incident earlier this week, an encounter took place in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday.

Two shooters involved in a firing incident were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police. The incident was reported from Aya Nagar in Dwarka, where as many as 69 shots were fired.

Both the accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during the encounter. The operation was carried out by a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"A brief encounter took place between the Delhi Police crime branch and criminals in the Dwarka area. Two were arrested. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were involved in the Aya Nagar shooting incident, where 69 bullets were fired, and have been arrested," the Delhi Police said in a statement.