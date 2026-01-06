Germany Stresses Need For Joint European Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The German Federal Foreign Office, Tuesday, emphasised the importance of joint European support for Ukraine as a key element in efforts to maintain regional and international peace and security.

In a statement, the Federal Office noted that German Minister of State for Europa Gunther Krichbaum's visit to the Czech Republic today aims to discuss European coordination regarding the war in Ukraine, in addition to reviewing bilateral cooperation between Berlin and Prague.

The German Federal Foreign Office added that Krichbaum's visit included a series of political meetings with officials in the Czech capital, including Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, as well as a meeting with the Czech Chamber of Deputies' Committee on European Affairs.

The meetings discussed cross-border cooperation and strategic dialogue between both governments.

The statement affirmed that Berlin and Prague wish to continue their cooperation in order to achieve peace in Ukraine, stressing the importance of maintaining close consultations on issues related to safeguarding peace, freedom, and European prosperity.