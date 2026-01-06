Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi Inaugurates The Second Edition Of The“Sharjah Literature Festival”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SHARJAH, January 2026:: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, inaugurated yesterday the second edition of the“Sharjah Literature Festival”. The event will run until 11 January, opposite University City Hall in Sharjah.

The festival is jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority, under a vision that seeks to bolster the presence of literature in Emirati society. It provides a significant opportunity to support Emirati publishers and strengthen the UAE's publishing sector.

Amid an atmosphere pulsating with authentic Emirati heritage and culture, the official opening ceremony commenced with a performance by the Sharjah National Troupe (affiliated with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage). The troupe welcomed Her Highness Sheikha Bodour with traditional performing arts and folk songs that reflect the essence of the UAE's rich legacy.

In his opening speech, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, emphasised that the festival's second edition-held under the theme“A Community Woven by Tales”-highlights the importance of literature as a civilisational mirror reflecting society's culture, values, and human experiences. He also noted its role in building generations capable of shaping the future with awareness and an open vision.He stated:“The Sharjah Literature Festival serves as a pivotal platform to highlight the vital role literature plays in preserving cultural identity and nurturing thought, while creating a supportive environment for the literary content industry. It also provides an essential forum for stimulating intellectual movement, fortifying the presence of literature within the local and regional cultural arenas, and providing young talents with the opportunity to find their way into the spotlight.”

He added:“Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, we at the Emirates Publishers Association have worked to support the publishing industry and develop a sustainable knowledge infrastructure that contributes to enhancing the status of books, recognising that the book industry is a long-term investment in the future. Today, through this festival, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to advancing culture, facilitating access to knowledge for every reader, and expanding partnerships with cultural institutions locally, regionally, and internationally.”

The official ceremony featured a live poetry recital that blended artistic beauty with the brilliance of the written word, in an experience that honoured Arab heritage with a contemporary spirit. Poet Amal Al Sahlawi delivered a distinguished performance, accompanied by artist Montether Al Hakeem in a live drawing emerging from the pages of a book. The ceremony also included an Emirati theatrical performance by a troupe of creative young men and women from Sharjah Capability Development, in a unique experience that combined the eloquence of classical Arabic poetry with traditional melodies.Following the conclusion of the official opening ceremony, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi toured the festival grounds. Her Highness reviewed a selection of the activities organised for festival-goers as part of a rich programme that narrates the nation's inspiring stories and celebrates literature and promising Emirati talents. The festival aims to bring members of the community together through bonds woven by tales, further cementing Sharjah's position as a thriving cultural hub and a sustainable environment for knowledge and the cultural and creative industries.

Over the next five days, the festival will host a rich array of literary, cultural, and entertainment activities that reflect its spirit, featuring an elite group of authors, thought leaders, creatives, and artists. Highlights include a book fair with the participation of 42 Emirati publishers, alongside 23 cultural and entertainment segments comprising panel discussions, musical and theatrical performances, and interactive storytelling. Furthermore, the programme offers 12 workshops covering Arabic calligraphy, bookmark design, stamp making, ceramics, candle making, photography, and culinary arts, in addition to a daily storytelling corner with“Sayyidat Al Hikayat” Publishing. Visitors can also explore eight retail stores featuring distinctive Emirati brands, offering unique products with modern designs that carry the essence of local heritage.