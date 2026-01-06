Azercell Launches New Iphone Campaign

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azercell Telecom, the exclusive telecommunications partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan, has introduced a new iPhone campaign for its subscribers.

Under the campaign, customers who purchase one of the latest Apple iPhone lineup models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, or iPhone Air - will receive 6-months subscription to 56 GB internet pack. The offer is available to both new and existing Azercell subscribers.

The campaign will be valid until 31 January 2026 and is available at selected Azercell sales and service centers.

For more detailed information, please follow the link below: iPhone 17 gift campaign | Azercel