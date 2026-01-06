Costa Arrives In Paris For Coalition Of The Willing Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“In Paris for a key meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to reaffirm our support for Ukraine and to advance contributions toward robust security guarantees,” Costa wrote.

He stressed that such guarantees are a“fundamental element of a solid and long-lasting peace.”

Costa also emphasized that the European Union“will stand with Ukraine every step of the way to ensure its sovereignty, security, and prosperity.”

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Paris, where he will participate in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Meeting between Zelensky and Macron begins at Élysée Palace

During the meeting in Paris on January 6, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine and its partners from the Coalition of the Willing are expected to finalize a document on security guarantees, which will serve as the basis for further negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent the United States at the talks in Paris.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that a joint European-American position on peace arrangements will be approved in Paris today, with the signing of agreements potentially taking place in Washington in the coming days.

Photo: European Union