Zelensky, Macron Focus On Air Defense Supplies And Diplomacy In Paris Talks

2026-01-06 10:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President reported this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

“Every delivery of air defense missiles saves lives and boosts the chances for diplomacy. That is why every meeting must yield concrete results – new decisions regarding air defense, new assistance packages, and new capabilities to protect the skies. During our meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, this was exactly what we discussed – Ukraine's real capabilities to counter Russian terror, our defense, and the support that can strengthen our positions in diplomacy,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine and that air defense must be reinforced to protect people, communities, and critical infrastructure.

Zelensky and Macron also focused separately on diplomatic steps toward peace.“Today in Paris we are holding the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing so far: heads of state, leaders of international organizations, ministers, and ambassadors. We are preparing important political steps,” the Ukrainian president said.

Read also: Costa arrives in Paris for Coalition of the Willing meeting

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris today to take part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. He is also scheduled to meet with the heads of the U.S. negotiating team – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

