Over 350,000 Subscribers In Kharkiv Region Left Without Power Due To Emergency Outage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

“Emergency power cuts are currently in effect in the city and region. More than 350,000 subscribers have been disconnected from the power supply at the same time. Scheduled power cuts are also in effect,” the official said.

The equipment at the critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, which was attacked the day before, has been seriously damaged, Syniehubov said. According to him, the enemy fired from a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the wounded man is in the hospital in moderate condition. The woman, who suffered an acute stress reaction, did not require hospitalization.

Sumy region receives nine industrial generators from Georgia

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 5, the Russian army launched five missile strike on energy infrastructure in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv.

A 58-year-old employee of a company located near the strike site and a 64-year-old woman were injured.