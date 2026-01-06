MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dynamic Roofing Concepts Explains New Year Roof Inspection Priorities for Brandon Homeowners Facing 2026 Insurance Renewals"

BRANDON, FL - As Tampa Bay homeowners open 2026 home insurance renewal notices, many are seeing stricter roof requirements tied to rising risk assessments and aging homes. Dynamic Roofing Concepts, a Brandon roofing contractor with more than two decades of experience, is reporting a significant increase in calls for roof inspection and documentation since the start of the year.

Stricter Insurance Requirements After Recent Storm Seasons

Florida homeowners are seeing increased insurance review of roof condition as carriers reassess exposure following multiple storm seasons. Legislative changes such as Senate Bill 76, combined with rising claim losses, have influenced how many insurers evaluate older roofs during renewal, though requirements vary by carrier and policy.

Rather than a uniform statewide rule, insurance companies apply individual underwriting guidelines that often place added scrutiny on roofs approaching 15 years of age. In many cases, homeowners are asked to provide documentation confirming remaining service life as part of the renewal process.

While the 2025 hurricane season was relatively calm, earlier storms continue to affect underwriting decisions. Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024 caused widespread roof-related damage across the Tampa Bay region, including documented interior damage in Brandon homes linked to wind and water intrusion.

In addition, early insured-loss modeling for individual 2025 storm events reinforced insurer concerns about continued exposure. Federal forecasts had already projected above-normal hurricane activity for the Atlantic, contributing to ongoing adjustments in renewal standards.

As 2026 renewals arrive, many homeowners are being asked to submit roof evaluation reports, maintenance records, and photographs showing the condition of shingles, flashing, and gutter lines.

Local Contractor Sees Spike in Inspection Requests

Dynamic Roofing Concepts owner Colin Clark said the change has been noticeable.

“We're seeing homeowners who never had to submit documents before suddenly receiving letters asking for proof of remaining roof life,” Clark said.“Many are simply looking for a neutral roof inspection so they can respond accurately to their insurance carrier.”

Under House Bill 1611, licensed roofing contractors may perform insurance-required inspection reports focused on roofing systems. For many residents, this option has shortened wait times compared to scheduling a full home inspection.

Clark noted that roof age is often unclear to homeowners. In Brandon neighborhoods built between 2005 and 2008, many asphalt shingle roofs are now reaching the 15- to 20-year range. Insurance carriers are increasingly requesting roof leak inspection findings, attic photographs, and documentation of prior repairs.

Common Issues Identified During Inspection

January's cooler weather provides favorable conditions for evaluating shingles and metal roof surfaces. Inspectors commonly report recurring issues after storms, including:

- Lifted shingles caused by wind

- Sealant deterioration around roof penetrations

- Gutter blockages identified during gutter inspection

- Soffit and fascia damage

- Damp insulation visible from attic access points

While some findings are cosmetic, others raise roof leak detection concerns that insurers may flag during renewal review. Many homeowners use the winter months to address minor issues before spring rain patterns return.

Aging Roofs and Insurance Budgets

For Brandon's approximately 114,626 residents, rising insurance premiums have become a growing concern. Average homeowners insurance costs in Florida now exceed $5,700 annually. In 2024, Citizens Property Insurance reduced tens of thousands of policies across Tampa Bay, many involving older roofs.

“Roof condition has become a coverage requirement, not just a maintenance issue,” Clark said.“A documented inspection helps insurers understand actual risk rather than relying on age alone.”

Customer Reviews Emphasize Communication and Documentation

According to publicly posted customer reviews, homeowners frequently reference communication and documentation during the inspection process. One Brandon resident wrote that the company“explained what was found in the attic, the cause of the leak, and provided photos that satisfied our insurance request.” Another review noted that an inspection after wind damage“caught fascia separation we didn't notice from the ground.”

A third review focused on paperwork, stating the contractor“provided everything our insurer wanted, including the inspection summary, remaining life estimate, and photos from the gutter inspection.”

These reviews highlight the importance of clear reporting during insurance renewals rather than sales or replacement decisions.

Not a Sales Decision, but a Documentation Requirement

Industry experts note that roof inspections do not always result in replacement recommendations. Many homes qualify for continued coverage with documentation, minor repairs, or confirmation of remaining service life.

“Insurers aren't requiring new roofs in every case,” Clark said.“They're requiring documentation. A roof inspection provides that evidence.”

About Dynamic Roofing Concepts

Dynamic Roofing Concepts Inc. is a licensed and insured (CCC1327224) roofing contractor based in Brandon, Florida. Founded in 2006, with over 20 years of roofing experience in the Brandon area, the company provides installation, repair, replacement, inspection, maintenance, and storm damage services for residential and commercial properties across Tampa Bay. Dynamic Roofing Concepts is a GAF Master Elite contractor and active member of the Brandon / Riverview Chamber of Commerce.