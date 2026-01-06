Next Beauty Labs Launches To Serve Doctors, Spas, Startups, And Emerging Brands With Flexible Private Label Skin Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Next Beauty Labs officially launches as a modern private label skin care manufacturer designed to meet the needs of today's doctors, spas, startups, and emerging beauty brands seeking speed, flexibility, and scalable production without traditional manufacturing barriers.

Built to support brands at every stage of growth, Next Beauty Labs offers low minimum order quantities, rapid turnaround times, and turnkey solutions that make it easier for professionals and founders to bring high-performance skin care products to market quickly and confidently.

The company specializes in clean, clinical-grade, and treatment-focused formulations, pairing results-driven performance with streamlined operations and responsive service. By removing common bottlenecks associated with private label manufacturing, Next Beauty Labs enables clients to launch faster and scale more efficiently.

“Our mission with Next Beauty Labs is simple: make professional-grade skin care manufacturing accessible, fast, and flexible for doctors, spas, startups, and emerging brands,” said Warren Becker, Founder and CEO of Next Beauty Labs.“We built this company to remove the friction that slows product launches and replenishment, offering low MOQs, quick turnarounds, and the operational support today's brands need.”

A Turnkey Partner for the Next Generation of Beauty Brands

Next Beauty Labs provides end-to-end private label services, including ready-to-launch and semi-custom formulations, packaging sourcing, design support, manufacturing, and regulatory guidance. Its agile infrastructure supports shorter lead times, flexible MOQs, and consistent production quality, empowering brands to move from concept to creation without compromise.

Designed specifically for medical doctors, aesthetic professionals, spas, indie founders, and growth-stage brands, Next Beauty Labs simplifies the product development process while upholding rigorous manufacturing and compliance standards.

Reimagining Private Label Skin Care Manufacturing

Positioned as more than just a manufacturer, Next Beauty Labs functions as a strategic brand partner. By blending scientific formulation expertise with operational excellence and brand strategy, the company delivers both innovation and execution, helping clients transform ideas into retail-ready products that resonate with consumers and strengthen brand equity.

About Next Beauty Labs

Next Beauty Labs is a leading private label skin care manufacturer specializing in clean, clinical-grade, treatment-based formulations. The company provides scalable production, quick-turnaround manufacturing, and full-service support to doctors, spas, startups, and emerging brands. Through a partnership-driven approach, Next Beauty Labs empowers brands to launch faster, grow smarter, and win bigger.