Angelina Jolie visits border crossing, reaffirming her support for Palestinians
(MENAFN) US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie visited Egypt’s Arish city and the Rafah border crossing on Friday, reaffirming her support for Palestinians and inspecting humanitarian aid operations for Gaza.
During the visit, Jolie expressed that she was “honored” to meet volunteers assisting with aid delivery, traveling with a US delegation and being welcomed by current and former officials. An Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer informed her that thousands of aid trucks are staged at the crossing to provide urgent assistance to Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.
The 50-year-old actress toured key logistics sites across the governorate, reviewing Egypt’s efforts to receive and distribute humanitarian aid effectively. She also announced plans to establish a relief village for orphaned children in Gaza, aiming to provide a safe haven for those who lost family members in Israeli attacks.
Jolie emphasized that the project will offer shelter, healthcare, education, and psychological support, underlining that Gaza’s children deserve life and hope like all children worldwide.
