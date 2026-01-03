403
Swiss authorities continue identifying victims of Crans-Montana bar fire
(MENAFN) Swiss officials said on Friday that the process of identifying the 40 people who died in the New Year’s Eve fire at a bar in Crans-Montana is ongoing, while most of the 119 injured victims have already been formally identified.
Valais cantonal police commander Frederic Gisler reported that 113 of the injured have been identified, with six others still undergoing the process. Among the identified victims are 71 Swiss, 14 French, 11 Italian, four Serbian, one Bosnian, one Belgian, one Luxembourg national, one Polish, and one Portuguese. The nationalities of 14 others remain unknown, and figures could evolve as identification continues.
Valais State Council President Mathias Reynard warned that the medical condition of many survivors remains critical. “We want to remind everyone that many injured people are still fighting for their lives today. Many of those receiving care are in critical condition,” he said.
Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud said preliminary investigations suggest the fire was ignited by sparkling candles or Bengal lights placed on champagne bottles that were too close to the ceiling, causing a rapid and widespread blaze. Videos have been analyzed, several witnesses interviewed, and on-site inspections conducted, including hearings with the bar’s two French managers and survivors. These efforts helped compile lists of attendees and clarify the internal layout, renovations, and capacity of the venue.
Pilloud said the next phase of the investigation will examine the bar’s operations, materials used, safety permits, fire prevention measures, evacuation routes, compliance with fire standards, and the number of attendees relative to authorized capacity. She added that there may be inquiries into criminal liability if negligence is suspected.
Authorities emphasized that identification of the victims remains the central priority to allow families to begin grieving. Internationally standardized identification protocols are being followed, coordinated with multiple countries including Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, the Philippines, the Congo, Romania, Serbia, and Türkiye.
Reynard announced that a national mourning ceremony will be held in Crans-Montana on January 9 to honor the victims.
