Yemen’s STC plans two-year transition, southern referendum
(MENAFN) Aidrous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), announced plans for a two-year “transitional phase” aimed at negotiating with northern Yemeni parties under UN supervision and holding a “referendum” on the future of southern Yemen.
Speaking on television, al-Zubaidi described the referendum as a vote “under the supervision of the United Nations” to determine the “right of the people of the south to self-determination.” He framed the transitional phase as a way to “avoid conflict and ensure a safe political path that preserves the rights of the south and spares the region the high cost” of renewed fighting.
Details regarding the structure of the transitional authority, the schedule for talks with northern factions, and the logistics of the proposed referendum were not provided. As of Friday, there has been no confirmation of international backing for the plan, and the UN has not expressed support for the proposal.
The announcement comes in the wake of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on STC forces in Hadhramaut, following clashes with government-aligned troops who took control of a key military camp in the province.
