403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemen’s STC forces get hit by coalition airstrikes over ambush claims
(MENAFN) Coalition fighter jets struck forces loyal to Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Friday in Hadhramaut province after the units reportedly set up ambushes targeting Yemeni government troops during a handover of military positions, according to Yemen’s Information Ministry undersecretary.
Mohammed Qizan told a news agency that “coalition fighter jets are striking STC forces that are setting up ambushes” in the province. A correspondent reported that the STC had positioned ambushes along the routes of government troops as they assumed control of military sites in Hadhramaut.
Hadhramaut Governor Salem al-Khanbashi said the strikes specifically targeted forces that attacked the Nation’s Shield Forces as they advanced Friday. He added that the ambushes against the units’ peaceful movement prompted the airstrikes and urged local residents not to interfere or obstruct the forces.
Mukhtar al-Rahbi, an adviser to Yemen’s information minister, stated that the strikes also targeted heavy weapons brought by STC forces into Seiyun Airport after the facility was shut down and converted into a military base. Rahbi shared a video of the bombardment on US social media company X but did not provide further details.
A broadcaster affiliated with the STC, a news outlet, reported that Seiyun Airport was hit by three airstrikes carried out by Saudi aircraft. There has been no immediate comment from Riyadh or the Saudi-led coalition.
Earlier on Friday, clashes erupted between the Nation’s Shield Forces and STC units in the Al-Khashaa area, north of Hadhramaut, Yemen’s largest oil-producing province, which accounts for roughly one-third of the country’s territory.
The escalation follows a spike in tensions since Tuesday, after STC forces seized control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in early December. Together, these two provinces make up nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of encouraging STC forces to conduct military operations along its southern border in Hadhramaut and Mahra, though Abu Dhabi denied the claim.
The STC has long argued that successive Yemeni governments have politically and economically marginalized southern regions, calling for secession. Yemeni authorities reject these claims and continue to affirm their commitment to national unity.
Mohammed Qizan told a news agency that “coalition fighter jets are striking STC forces that are setting up ambushes” in the province. A correspondent reported that the STC had positioned ambushes along the routes of government troops as they assumed control of military sites in Hadhramaut.
Hadhramaut Governor Salem al-Khanbashi said the strikes specifically targeted forces that attacked the Nation’s Shield Forces as they advanced Friday. He added that the ambushes against the units’ peaceful movement prompted the airstrikes and urged local residents not to interfere or obstruct the forces.
Mukhtar al-Rahbi, an adviser to Yemen’s information minister, stated that the strikes also targeted heavy weapons brought by STC forces into Seiyun Airport after the facility was shut down and converted into a military base. Rahbi shared a video of the bombardment on US social media company X but did not provide further details.
A broadcaster affiliated with the STC, a news outlet, reported that Seiyun Airport was hit by three airstrikes carried out by Saudi aircraft. There has been no immediate comment from Riyadh or the Saudi-led coalition.
Earlier on Friday, clashes erupted between the Nation’s Shield Forces and STC units in the Al-Khashaa area, north of Hadhramaut, Yemen’s largest oil-producing province, which accounts for roughly one-third of the country’s territory.
The escalation follows a spike in tensions since Tuesday, after STC forces seized control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in early December. Together, these two provinces make up nearly half of Yemen’s territory and border Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of encouraging STC forces to conduct military operations along its southern border in Hadhramaut and Mahra, though Abu Dhabi denied the claim.
The STC has long argued that successive Yemeni governments have politically and economically marginalized southern regions, calling for secession. Yemeni authorities reject these claims and continue to affirm their commitment to national unity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment