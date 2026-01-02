Erin Rosenblum, MFT Releases New Children's Picture Book Peanut Butter And Donner: Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Peanut Butter and Donner: Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree by Erin Rosenblum, MFT"A Gentle New Children's Picture Book Helps Young Readers Navigate Grief and Loss

When young children face big feelings, they need stories that meet them gently where they are. Peanut Butter and Donner: Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree, the second book in the beloved Peanut Butter and Donner series by Erin Rosenblum, MFT, offers a comforting and age-appropriate way to explore grief, loss, and emotional healing through friendship, presence, and compassion.

Told in lyrical rhyme, Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree follows three lovable animal friends, Peanut Butter the bunny, Donner the parakeet, and Sweet Annie the duck, as they sit together beneath their favorite tree during a difficult moment. When Annie shares that someone she loves has gone away, her joy begins to fade. Instead of trying to fix her sadness, her friends stay close, offering quiet support, space for tears, and understanding companionship. Together, they discover that grief does not need perfect words and that kindness and connection can help sorrow feel lighter.

Inspired by Erin Rosenblum's personal and professional experience as a licensed therapist, the story uses developmentally sensitive language and reassuring illustrations by Aubree Rosenblum to support children coping with many forms of loss. These include the loss of a loved one, changes in family structure, separations, or the emotional impact of major life events such as moves or natural disasters for children ages 5 to 10, Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree serves as both a heartfelt story and a practical resource for parents, educators, therapists, first responders, and caregivers seeking to foster emotional resilience and meaningful conversations around difficult feelings.

About the Author

Erin Rosenblum is a licensed therapist and children's book author with over 15 years of experience supporting teens and adults through anxiety, grief, life transitions, and emotional overwhelm. With a background in developmental psychology, she brings clinical insight and heartfelt warmth to her storytelling, creating books that help children better understand and express their emotions.

Erin believes that stories can be both playful and powerful. Her books feature relatable animal characters, gentle humor, and emotionally grounded narratives that support social-emotional learning and emotional literacy. When she is not writing or working in her therapy practice, Erin enjoys time with her family and friends and cozy moments at home with her beloved pets, including the real-life inspirations for Peanut Butter the rabbit and Donner the parakeet.

Connect with the Author Online:

Website: Instagram:

Peanut Butter and Donner: Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree is available for purchase from major retailers including:

Peanut Butter and Donner: Sweet Annie's Grieving Tree reminds families that even in moments of sadness, no one has to sit alone - and that gentle presence can make all the difference.

Book Information:

Peanut Butter and Donner: Sweet Annie's Grieving

Author: Erin Rosenblum, MFT

Release Date: January 14, 2026 | Publisher: BookBaby ISBN: 9798999649102 | Genre: Children's Picture Book

