Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Integer Holdings Corporation Investors


2026-01-02 10:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer” or the "Company") (NYSE: ITGR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Inspire investors have until February 9, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing electrophysiology manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its electrophysiology devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its electrophysiology devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's cardio & vascular segment; and (4) as a result of the above, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

