Shivraj Chouhan Prays For Farmers, 'Ladli Sisters' At Nashik Temple

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers along with his family at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik here on Friday. Speaking after the darshan, Chouhan said, "I prayed to Lord Trimbakeshwar for the welfare of all, for everyone's well-being, and that God's blessings remain upon all." Expressing his wishes for the nation's progress, the Union Minister said he hopes that India continues to move forward at an even faster pace.

Prayers for Farmers and Underprivileged

He also prayed for a better future for farmers, poor families living in villages, and women, stating that it is his heartfelt wish that the lives of 'Ladli sisters', poor households, and farmers continue to improve. Chouhan said that farmers in the country have achieved a record level of production. He added that the government is committed to ensuring that agricultural production increases further in the coming years and that farmers' income rises to more than double.

Commitment to Agricultural Prosperity

Earlier, the Minister said that this year's Rabi crops are witnessing a bumper harvest and expressed hope that farmers would be blessed with prosperity. Addressing reporters at a gathering in Shirdi, he said the government remains committed to the welfare of farmers, the poor, and village development.

'Viksit Bharat' Through Village Development

The Union Minister stated that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" can be realised through comprehensive village development. He highlighted the importance of the 'VB-G RAM G' scheme, saying it is capable of achieving holistic development in rural areas.

Chouhan added that he would participate in a programme under the scheme, reiterating the government's focus on strengthening rural infrastructure, improving livelihoods, and ensuring inclusive growth across villages. (ANI)

