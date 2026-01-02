Salamair Releases 4Th Quarter (Q4) On-Time Performance Results

SalamAir, Oman's Low-Cost Carrier, has announced its On-Time Performance (OTP) results for the fourth quarter of 2025, reinforcing its commitment to operational transparency, reliability, and customer trust. OTP is an internationally recognized measure of punctuality, calculated by the percentage of flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, SalamAir operated 5,766 flights and carried 839,630 passengers across its network, achieving an On-Time Performance of 77.5%. The quarter reflected evolving weather and operating conditions across the network. Despite the Q4 challenges, SalamAir's annual On-Time Performance for 2025 is 81.3%.

The results reflect SalamAir's ability to maintain consistent service delivery and operational continuity while managing elevated levels of activity across multiple markets. The airline remains focused on strengthening operational resilience through continuous process improvement, enhanced planning, and close collaboration across teams to support reliability as the network continues to grow.

Commenting on the results, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, said:“On-time performance is an important measure of how effectively we deliver our service to passengers every day. Operating nearly 5,800 flights and carrying more than 839,000 passengers in a single quarter reflects the scale of our operations and the dedication of our teams across the network. We remain focused on strengthening operational resilience and continuously improving reliability as we grow.”

Since the third quarter of 2024, SalamAir has published its OTP results on a quarterly basis, reflecting the airline's commitment to transparency and accountability. This approach enables travelers to make informed decisions while reinforcing best practices in operational reporting within the regional aviation sector.

The release of the fourth quarter 2025 results comes as SalamAir continues to advance its growth plans by expanding its fleet to 15 aircraft in 2025 and broadening its network with the launch of new routes to Nairobi, Vienna, Sharjah, Port Sudan, Beirut, Damascus, Medan, and Abha. Supported by continued investment in fleet capability, operational systems, and people, the airline remains focused on delivering affordable, reliable, and customer-centric travel while building a solid platform for sustainable, long-term growth in support of Oman Vision 2040.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 234 times

PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Friday, January 2, 2026 9:36:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Emirates flags busy week of travel from Jan 2 Jan 5