Police Act Against 69 For Violating VPN Ban In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Police have initiated legal proceedings against 69 people across Kashmir for allegedly violating prohibitory orders banning the use of Virtual Private Networks on security grounds, officials said.

A police spokesperson said that in Sopore, 23 individuals were identified using VPN services in violation of orders issued by the district magistrate, following which proceedings were initiated against 15 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar action has been taken in Anantnag, where proceedings were initiated against five individuals for breaching the district magistrate's orders prohibiting VPN usage.

In Pulwama, police identified 95 people using VPN services and initiated action against 43 for violating prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate. Proceedings have also been initiated against six people in Kulgam, the spokesperson said.