Police Act Against 69 For Violating VPN Ban In Kashmir
A police spokesperson said that in Sopore, 23 individuals were identified using VPN services in violation of orders issued by the district magistrate, following which proceedings were initiated against 15 people.ADVERTISEMENT
Similar action has been taken in Anantnag, where proceedings were initiated against five individuals for breaching the district magistrate's orders prohibiting VPN usage.
In Pulwama, police identified 95 people using VPN services and initiated action against 43 for violating prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate. Proceedings have also been initiated against six people in Kulgam, the spokesperson said.
