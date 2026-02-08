Delhi: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Acid, Father Blames Relative

A 16-year-old girl from Geeta Colony in Delhi has died after allegedly consuming acid. According to her father, Nand Kishore, the incident occurred on October 29, 2025, and she died while being taken to the hospital for treatment. He claimed that a relative, his cousin's brother-in-law, who lives on the floor below, had given the acid to her. "My daughter was made to drink acid on 29 October. My cousin's brother-in-law had given it to her. He lives on the floor below mine. She would have turned 16 on 8 March. The police say they are investigating. She died while I was taking her to the hospital," he told ANI.

Police Investigation Reveals Conflicting Accounts

However, the Shahdara police clarified that a medico-legal case was filed at Maulana Azad Hospital on 29 October 2025, where the record only mentioned "acid ingestion", and no history of assault was reported. "At that time, the girl and her mother stated that she had ingested the acid voluntarily following an argument with her husband, Bhura alias Subhash, a resident of Thiryasalahpur village in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh."

Sexual Assault Complaint Lodged

Police said that later, on January 29, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Geeta Colony Police Station, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Bhura and forced to consume acid on 29 October 2025. Based on this complaint, a case was registered under Sections 65 and 351(2) of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

"The victim reportedly gave contradictory statements before the magistrate regarding the acid ingestion," police said.

Victim Succumbs Months Later

Following the incident, the girl was not admitted to any hospital and stayed at her parents' home. On 7 February 2026, her father brought her to the emergency department of LNJP Hospital, where she was declared dead.

An autopsy was conducted the following day, on February 8, police said. Further details are awaited.

