UAE Announces Zakat Al Fitr, Fines, Ramadan 2026 Fasting Compensation

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 9:07 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fidyah for prohibited acts during Hajj or Umrah will be Dh120, distributed to six beneficiaries

The UAE Council for Islamic Affairs on Sunday (Feb 8) announced the rates and values of Zakat Al Fitr, fasting compensation (Fidyah), atonement amounts for missing fasts (Kaffarah), and iftar meals for the holy month of Ramadan 2026 (1447 Hijri).

Zakat Al Fitr and fidyah values

For Zakat Al Fitr, each person is required to give 2.5kg of rice or its cash equivalent of Dh25. Fidyah for those unable to fast has been decided at 3.25kg of barley or Dh20 per beneficiary per day. Fidyah for prohibited acts during Hajj or Umrah will be Dh120, distributed to six beneficiaries. Iftar meals for fasting individuals will be set at a minimum value of Dh20 per meal.

Kaffarah for invalidated fasting or vows is set at Dh1,200 per day, distributed to 60 beneficiaries at Dh20 each. Kaffarah for broken oaths has been settled at Dh200, with the amount distributed to 10 beneficiaries.

The Council's decisions were based on a field study with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The study included market visits, supplier consultations, and price surveys of staple foods across all Emirates to ensure accurate, fair, unified calculations for donors and beneficiaries.

Standardising amounts and values aims to improve efficiency, clarity, and fairness in charitable efforts. According to the authority, this also ensures smooth collection and distribution for individuals and institutions.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

Timing for Zakat Al Fitr

The Council recommends giving Zakat Al Fitr after the Fajr prayer on Eid day to best serve the needy during celebrations. It can be given earlier if needed to avoid gathering at charitable organisations and is valid until sunset. Contributions after sunset are considered a make-up (Qada) rather than a standard payment. Delays without valid reasons are discouraged.

Permissibility of cash contributions

Zakat Al Fitr may be given in cash based on historical precedent, as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) approved cash substitutes for staple foods. Earlier, Muslims were reported to give monetary Zakat in addition to food.

The Council said that either food or cash fulfils the obligation, with modern circumstances often making cash contributions more practical for beneficiaries.

Authorised channels for contributions

The Council urged faithful to give Zakat, Kaffarah, and Fidyah through authorised organisations, including the Zakat Fund under the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments, the Emirates Red Crescent, certified charitable centres and associations

The fatwa concluded with a prayer for a blessed Ramadan, ongoing prosperity for the UAE, and acceptance of the faithful's contributions.