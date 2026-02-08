BJP MP Nikam Praises RSS: 'Not Against Any Religion, Aims For Strong India'

BJP MP Ujjwal Nikam praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasising that the organisation is not opposed to any religion, contrary to claims by some. Speaking to the reporters, Nikam informed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discussed RSS and its vision for India as a strong nation during the RSS' Two-Day Lecture Series on '100 Years of Sangh Journey'. "RSS and its vision for India as a strong nation was discussed by Mohan Bhagwat. I heard his valuable thoughts and insights on such a grand scale for the first time. The Sangh is not against any religion, as is wrongly propagated by some people," Nikam told reporters.

RSS Chief Urges Direct Observation Over 'Misleading' Media

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday urged people not to rely on Wikipedia or general media coverage, which he labels "misleading" or "propaganda," and called for internal unity while warning about deep scepticism toward external portrayals of the Sangh.

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Bhagwat urged a deeper exploration of what "Hindu Rashtra" (Hindu Nation) means, framing it not just as a political label but as a call for citizens to work with "selfless purpose" and "excellence" in their respective fields. "When forming an opinion about the RSS, base it on what you see and the original sources. Avoid relying on Wikipedia or perceptions, as they contain misleading information. You won't understand the RSS through propaganda... Observe the Sangh directly: examine its workers, their homes, its branches, and its programs. This will give you a clear understanding of what RSS is... What does it mean that India is a Hindu nation? What does it mean that we are Hindus? Understand all of this and then do whatever you are doing with excellence, with authenticity, with selfless purpose, and with all your heart and soul for the benefit of the country...," he said.

Focus on Social Cohesion and Grassroots Engagement

This comes at a time when the RSS is increasingly focused on social cohesion projects (Samajik Samrasta) and expanding its footprint beyond traditional strongholds. By dismissing digital sources such as Wikipedia, Bhagwat is attempting to bypass the "information war" and re-establish the Sangh's identity through grassroots engagement. (ANI)

