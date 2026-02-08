UAE Clarifies Flights To Algeria Not Impacted Despite End Of Agreement

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 9:35 PM UPDATED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 9:51 PM



By: WAM



The agreement, GCAA stressed, remains in force during the legally mandated notice period, and flight operations between the two countries will continue as normal

UAE said there is no immediate impact on air traffic operations, following the notification from Algeria concerning the cessation of the Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that this measure falls within the mechanisms stipulated under international agreement frameworks.

The GCAA further confirmed that coordination is ongoing with all relevant entities through official channels, and that it is addressing these developments with responsibility and professionalism, in accordance with established legal and diplomatic frameworks.

On Saturday, Algeria said it has begun the process of cancelling its air services agreement with the UAE, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2013. It gave no immediate reason for the move.



