New UAE Guidelines Aim To Strengthen Clinical Training For Medical And Nursing Students

The guidelines provide a unified national framework that connects academic education with labour market needs, helping to graduate skilled and job-ready healthcare professionals

From medical students in Sharjah to nursing trainees in Abu Dhabi, the quality of clinical training has a direct impact on the care patients receive.

Recognising this, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has adopted new 'Clinical Training Guidelines' aimed at strengthening partnerships between universities and healthcare facilities across the UAE.

The guidelines are designed to ensure students receive consistent, high-quality practical training that complements classroom learning and prepares them for real-world healthcare settings.

They provide a unified national framework that connects academic education with labour market needs, helping to graduate skilled and job-ready healthcare professionals.

Ibrahim Fikri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector, said the move“supports efforts to strengthen health education, integrate academic and practical training and prepare qualified national professionals for the healthcare sector.”

He added that it reflects a commitment to“setting unified standards for clinical training” and building“an integrated education and healthcare system that can meet future needs.”

Why does this matter for students and patients?

For students, structured clinical placements are often the first time that students put into practice what they have learnt.

The new guidelines aim to ensure those experiences are well-supervised, safe and meaningful - not just for learners, but also for patients.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said the guidelines will play“a key role in strengthening a comprehensive national framework for developing healthcare professionals”, while also supporting workforce readiness from“the earliest stages of medical and health education”.”.

He noted that standardising clinical training helps align education with the evolving needs of the healthcare system, ensuring the development of skills based on“competence, professional responsibility and patient safety”, ultimately enhancing the quality of care delivered to the community.

Dr Al Rand also stressed that clinical training is“key to building a resilient healthcare workforce capable of addressing current and future health challenges”, adding that strong collaboration between universities and healthcare providers is essential to advancing the UAE's long-term health goals.

Hospitals welcome clearer structure

From hospitals to specialised clinics, healthcare facilities play a critical role in shaping students' practical learning. The National Institute for Health Specialities welcomed the guidelines as a major step forward.

Dr Mohammed Al-Houqani, Secretary General of the Institute, said the guidelines“mark a pivotal step toward enhancing the quality of practical training across hospitals and healthcare facilities.”

He added that they ensure“structured, high-quality training experiences based on unified standards” and reflect a commitment to strengthening trainees'“competencies and professional readiness”.

According to Dr Al-Houqani, this approach will help students“seamlessly integrate into the healthcare workforce and contribute effectively to the sustainability and advancement of the healthcare sector.”

What the guidelines cover

The new framework applies to all undergraduate health programmes that require clinical training under the National Qualifications Framework, excluding postgraduate internships, residencies and fellowships.

At its core, the guidelines emphasise:



Structured clinical training to help students gain hands-on experience and professional skills.

Clear governance, with defined roles for universities, supervisors, healthcare facilities and the Ministry.

Formal partnerships between HEIs and clinical training sites, supported by binding agreements covering supervision, evaluation, legal and insurance responsibilities.

A progressive, competency-based training environment that moves students from observation to hands-on practice.

Systematic documentation and assessment to monitor progress, identify challenges early and improve outcomes. This comes alongside a recent Ministerial Resolution governing students' work experience in higher education, which also sets clear supervision and monitoring mechanisms nationwide.



