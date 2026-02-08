Constitution Starts With 'We The People', Not 'Bharat Mata': Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi emphasised that the Indian Constitution begins with the English words 'We the People', and not with the name 'Bharat Mata'. Speaking at a public rally in Sadasivpet on Sunday, he addressed the long-standing parliamentary debate over the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, underscoring the importance of the Constitution's secular and inclusive principles.

Upholding Constitutional Values

He noted that it does not invoke the name "Bharat Mata," underscoring that the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion under Article 25. The preamble, he noted, enshrines the values of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity for all citizens.

"When the debate was going on, on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, I stood up and told the entire Parliament that on January 24, 1950, we gave ourselves a constitution, and that constitution begins with the English words 'We the People.' This constitution does not begin with the name of Bharat Mata. The constitution states, under Article 25, that you will have religious freedom. The preamble of this constitution speaks of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity," Owaisi said.

Patriotism Beyond Religious Lines

He emphasised that linking patriotism solely to religion undermines the sacrifices of many freedom fighters and is inconsistent with the principles of the Constitution.

"If you connect religious worship with love for the nation, then what answer will you give to Bahadur Shah Zafar, who sacrificed his life and whose remains are in Rangoon?... What answer will you give to Yusuf Meherally? Who told Gandhi to use the words 'Quit India,' and who gave the slogan 'Go Back, Simon'? If you connect one thing with religion and say that religion is love for the nation, it is not acceptable to us," said Owaisi.

During the Parliament's winter session last year, a detailed debate was held on the occasion of Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)