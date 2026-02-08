Qatar Participates In Alula Conference On Emerging Market Economies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

AlUla: The State of Qatar participated in the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, which kicked off Sunday in AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and runs for two days.

The Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari represented the State of Qatar at the conference.

This high-level annual event is organised by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), bringing together a select group of finance ministers, central bank governors and policymakers from emerging markets, as well as leaders from the public and private sectors, international institutions and academia.

The event provides a platform to exchange views on domestic, regional, and global economic developments and to discuss policies and reforms aimed at fostering inclusive prosperity and building resilience through strong international cooperation.