Want Cheaper Flight Tickets? These Booking Tricks Actually Work

Flight Ticket: Before you travel by plane, do you ever think, "Wouldn't it be great if the ticket price was a little lower..."? If so, this news is for you. By following simple tricks when booking flight tickets, you can save thousands of rupees.

Every time you search for flight tickets, websites track your history and increase the price. The solution is to search in Incognito Mode. This prevents the ticket price from increasing.

Flight tickets are usually cheaper on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Booking between 4 AM and 6 AM and late at night can also help you find cheaper tickets.

When booking flight tickets, first compare prices on sites using apps like Skyscanner and Google Flights. They display rates simultaneously. Based on this, book the cheapest flight tickets.

Turn on price alerts for cheap tickets. You'll get an email or notification as soon as ticket prices drop. Booking at this time helps you save a lot.

Book domestic flights 15 days in advance and international flights 30-45 days in advance. Booking late makes tickets more expensive. Always remember this rule.

When booking flight tickets through platforms like Paytm, PhonePe, and CRED, many offers and cashbacks are available, so be sure to take advantage of them. This helps reduce your ticket price.

Low-cost airlines like IndiGo, Akasa, AirAsia, or GoAir are cheaper than full-service airlines. Booking with them makes it easier to find cheap tickets.