Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Rise From New Year Morning? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: What will weather be like on the first day of the year? South Bengal is seeing a winter like this after several years. Although the temperature is well below normal, the game is about to change. Is winter's spell over?

The weather department says the mood will change from New Year's Day. Temperatures will start to rise, including the minimum. South Bengal is seeing a winter like this after many years. Is the cold spell finally over?

A western disturbance is blocking northern winds, causing temps to rise after Jan 1. Expect a 2-3 degree increase, with temps between 14-16°C in early January.

Fog will dominate early mornings in South Bengal districts, with light to moderate fog expected everywhere. Visibility may drop to 200-999 meters. The sky will clear later in the day.

Heavy fog will affect North & South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Bardhaman, and Birbhum. South Bengal will have dry weather for the next seven days, with no chance of rain.

A strict fog warning is in place for North Bengal. Visibility might drop to 50 meters in some areas, with Cooch Behar being most affected. Temps in hilly areas could be 4-6°C.

No major temperature changes are expected this week. There's a chance of snowfall and rain in Darjeeling in the new year. Light rain may also occur in parts of Kalimpong and Alipurduar.