January 2026 To Be Coldest Month Of The Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) shared climate information for January 2026 in its monthly weather brief.

January, which marks the second month of the winter season in the country, is climatologically known to be the coldest month of the year.

During this period, cold fronts are set to be more common, with frequent low-pressure systems usually accompanied by thunderstorms. QMD further stated that rain will likely occur during the second week of the month.

"Climate records show frequent fog cases, especially in the first half of the month," the Department announced.

The daily mean temperature for the month of January 2026 is projected to be 17.7°C.

The lowest temperature recorded for the month of January was 3.8°C in 1964, while the highest was 32.4°C in 2015.