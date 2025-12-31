Minister Of Awqaf Inaugurates Company Zakat Calculation Service On Department Of Zakat Affairs' Website, App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs HE Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim inaugurated the Company Zakat Calculation Service, launched by the Ministry's Department of Zakat Affairs on its official website and app.

This qualitative step reflects the Ministry's commitment to developing digital services and strengthening the electronic transformation ecosystem, in line with the business sector's needs and facilitating the payment of zakat in accordance with Sharia and accounting principles.

A launch ceremony was held for the occasion and was attended by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, along with a number of specialized Sharia scholars, technical experts, and Department of Zakat Affairs administrative staff who worked on the service.

This marks an integrated Sharia, technical, and administrative effort to ensure that the end result is implemented in the best manner possible, reflecting a high level of institutional coordination.

The Company Zakat Calculation Service is an advanced initiative, carefully designed to serve as a reliable tool to assist accountants and financial managers in companies and institutions in calculating corporate zakat easily and efficiently, in compliance with applicable Sharia rulings and recognized professional standards.

In this context, Director of the Department of Zakat Affairs Malallah Al Jaber stated that the launch of the Company Zakat Calculation Service comes as part of the department's commitment to developing its digital services and providing practical, reliable tools that meet the needs of the corporate sector, facilitating the calculation of corporate zakat through a clear methodology that integrates Sharia rulings with approved accounting standards.

Al Jaber added that the Ministry was keen on ensuring that the service is user-friendly and accurate, helping accountants and financial managers perform this religious obligation with confidence.

He pointed out that the mechanism is based on adopting Sharia conditions and controls for zakat, foremost among them are wealth, full ownership, and growth, serving as governing criteria for identifying realized financial assets and including them within the zakat base of companies.

This approach leads to a standardized, accurate, transparent, and easy calculation, facilitating zakat assessment for companies in general, or per share in particular, Al Jaber said, adding that it also contributes to unifying Sharia and accounting methodologies and facilitates Sharia and institutional review and auditing, thereby enhancing the service's reliability and credibility.

The Director of the Department of Zakat Affairs pointed out that companies may request an officially approved letter from the department specifying the amount of zakat due, which the department provides to support companies' internal regulatory and accounting procedures and to facilitate the official adoption of the payable zakat amount.

He noted that this new feature is one of many electronic services the department provides via its website and app, affirming that the Department of Zakat Affairs will continue to develop its digital services in line with the aspirations of zakat payers, individuals and companies alike, and to maximize the impact of zakat funds in achieving social solidarity and sustainable community development.

Al Jaber emphasized that the Department of Zakat Affairs places great importance on strengthening partnerships with the business sector and providing a flexible and encouraging service environment for paying zakat, in line with the Ministry's mission of serving society and reinforcing Islamic values.