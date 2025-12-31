IEA Envoy Meets Indonesia Futsal Federation Chief

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Ambassador in Indonesia Mawlawi Saadullah Baloch has met with the director of the country's Futsal Federation.

The meeting focused on the participation and preparedness of Afghanistan's national futsal team for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the Afghan Embassy wrote on its X handle.

The two sides also discussed the provision of training facilities, accommodation arrangements for Afghan players and bilateral cooperation in the field of sports.

The embassy said both parties emphasised the importance of strengthening sports cooperation, maintaining continuous engagement and pursuing joint efforts.

The 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup is scheduled to be held in Indonesia.

kk/ma