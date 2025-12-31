Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stocks End Year Lower Oil Prices Dip Slightly


(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Dec. 31 (Petra) - Major U.S. stock indices fell noticeably on Wednesday, marking a year-end decline for the country's largest financial market.
Ahead of today's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped approximately 250 points, while the tech-focused Nasdaq index fell about 150 points. The S&P 500 declined around 30 points.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) slipped slightly, settling at $57.47 per barrel.

