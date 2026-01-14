Zeni Launches AI-Powered Treasury Solution

Zeni, the leading AI-powered bookkeeping platform for startups and growing businesses, today announced the launch of Zeni Treasury, a new cash management solution designed to help businesses manage idle capital while maintaining liquidity and operational flexibility.

Zeni Treasury allows businesses to earn competitive, market-leading yields on cash reserves, significantly outperforming traditional business checking and savings accounts, with zero minimums, no lockup periods, and instant access to funds. The product seamlessly integrates with Zeni's AI-powered bookkeeping and finance management platform, giving businesses a unified view of all financial operations.

Key Features and Benefits:



Competitive High Yield: Earning optimized returns, helping businesses grow their capital faster than traditional banking products

Zero Barriers to Entry: No minimum balance requirements, hidden fees, or high-balance thresholds

Complete Liquidity: Instant access to funds with no lockups or withdrawal penalties

Safety and Security: Funds invested in diversified money market funds managed by SEC-registered partner Atomic Invest LLC, typically allocating to low-risk instruments including U.S. Treasuries and high-quality commercial paper

Seamless Integration: Treasury accounts integrate directly with Zeni's AI finance platform, providing unified tracking of checking, credit cards, bookkeeping, and cash management in a single dashboard Automated Reconciliation: Zeni's AI finance team automatically tracks Treasury transactions for effortless reporting and tax preparation

Unlike traditional business banking products that offer minimal returns or impose restrictive terms, Zeni Treasury combines institutional-grade yields with the accessibility and ease-of-use that modern businesses demand. The product is available to all Zeni customers through their existing dashboard, with new customers able to open accounts in minutes with no paperwork required.

Zeni Treasury represents the company's continued commitment to providing comprehensive, AI-driven financial solutions that help businesses optimize every aspect of their financial operations. By integrating high-yield cash management directly into its platform, Zeni eliminates the need for businesses to maintain separate relationships with multiple financial service providers.

About Zeni

Zeni is an AI bookkeeping software backed by a dedicated finance team. With a comprehensive suite of financial tools and services, you can leverage automation to save 70 hours per month and increase the accuracy of your financial operations.

Tags: Finance