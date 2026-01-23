Qatardebate Hosts Dialogue On Athletes, Future Of Sport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: QatarDebate Centre organised a high-level international dialogue session on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, bringing together a distinguished group of global leaders from the fields of sports, investment, media, and policymaking.

Titled“The New Global Game Rules Series: Athletes, Investment, and the Future of Sport,” the session explored the strategic transformation of the global sports sector as it evolves from a traditional competitive arena into an influential economic sector closely linked to investment, governance, media, and the development of nations' soft power. Discussions highlighted the growing role of athletes as active partners in the global economy.

Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, Chairman of beIN Media Group, and President and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) H E Nasser bin Ghanim Al Khelaifi, affirmed that sport has become an integral part of the global economy. He noted that investment in the sector is no longer limited to athletic competition, but now encompasses an integrated ecosystem that includes media, innovation, and brand building.

He stressed that true success is driven by a long-term vision and sustainable governance.

NBA Hall of Famer and global basketball star Tracy McGrady underscored the importance of empowering athletes beyond the field of play, describing investment, entrepreneurship, and the development of sustainable ventures as essential tools to ensure their continued impact after the end of their professional careers.

Olympic medallist and world number one in beach volleyball, Cherif Younousse, pointed out that elite athletic performance forms the foundation of investor confidence, emphasising the need to build a professional environment that preserves sporting values while supporting competitiveness at the global level.

For his part, Global Sports Executive & Advisor, David Moreno Jr, stated that the future of sport is increasingly tied to regulatory and investment frameworks, stressing the importance of aligning the sports industry with legislation, governance standards, and a deep understanding of global markets.

Director of Programmes and Head of Strategic Partnerships at QatarDebate Centre, Abdulrahman Al Subaie, highlighted that the Centre's participation reflects its belief that dialogue is no longer merely a platform for discussion, but a strategic pillar for understanding global transformations and shaping more inclusive and sustainable policies. He noted that linking sport, investment, and decision-making opens new horizons for building international partnerships based on cross-sector integration.

This participation reaffirms QatarDebate Centre's commitment to actively contributing to cross-sector global dialogues and to strengthening the role of dialogue as a strategic tool for building more sustainable global partnerships.