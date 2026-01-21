QCB Governor Takes Part In Panel Discussion Titled 'Banking Accelerated'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, took part yesterday, in a panel discussion titled“Banking Accelerated,” alongside a select group of senior officials from the global banking and financial sector.

The session was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

The session featured the participation of André Esteves, Chairman and Senior Partner of Banco BTG Pactual, David McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Bettina Orlopp, Chief Executive Officer of Commerzbank AG and Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets at PayPal Holdings, Inc.

H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, also met with Marcelo Claure, Partner and Co-Chairman of Brightstar Capital Partners and Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blackstone, on the sidelines of the forum.

During the meeting, they reviewed key global financial and investment developments.

